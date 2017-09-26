PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Sept 26

Sept 26 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
The Times
The former Burberry Group Plc's executive who took over the running of Harvey Nichols nearly four years ago is stepping aside to take a new role at the company. Stacey Cartwright will become deputy chairwoman of Harvey Nichols alongside Sir Dickson Poon. bit.ly/2xssATB
Unilever Plc has agreed its biggest acquisition in six years. The Anglo-Dutch group will pay 2.27 billion euros ($2.69 billion) to buy Carver Korea Co Ltd from Goldman Sachs Group Inc, Bain Capital Private Equity and other investors as it beefs up its personal care business. bit.ly/2fuEG7s
The Guardian
Uber Technologies Inc's chief executive has apologised for the taxi app's mistakes in London and promised to change as the company fights a decision by the city not to renew its licence. bit.ly/2htTKTP
The Telegraph
The Bank of England has warned that British high street banks risk losing as much as 30 billion pounds ($40.43 billion)from defaults on credit cards and personal loans credit were the economy to take a turn for the worst. bit.ly/2xtvQy9
The microchip designer ARM is attempting to position itself as a white knight ready to save its struggling rival Imagination Technologies Group Plc if a Chinese takeover is blocked. bit.ly/2xrKlCA
Sky News
Global accounting firm Deloitte has admitted it was the victim of a cyberattack which may have revealed sensitive emails belonging to some of its clients. bit.ly/2htJZVj
The former chairman of parliament's Treasury Select Committee, Andrew Tyrie is being urged by leading figures in the financial services sector to apply for as chairman of the Financial Conduct Authority. bit.ly/2xxC8dk
The Independent
McDonald's Corp workers have accused their employer of serious safety failings as well as "belittling and degrading" staff. ind.pn/2fmCew6
The gap between the cost of car insurance for men and women has widened since a European Union directive banning the use of gender as a factor for pricing policies, new research has found. ind.pn/2htLK1b
$1 = 0.8437 euros $1 = 0.7420 pounds Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom; Editing by Sandra Maler