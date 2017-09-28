PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Sept 28

Sept 28 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

Piers Pottinger has stepped down as chairman of Bell Pottinger's Asian division after its formal separation from its disgraced British parent company 10 days ago. bit.ly/2wXCwjK

Scania has been fined 880 million euros ($1.03 billion) as the European Commission closed its file on a cartel of lorry makers told to pay 3.8 billion euros for rigging prices on more than nine out of 10 vehicles they sold in Europe over 14 years. bit.ly/2wWYUi0

The Guardian

Google's price comparison service will compete with rivals for the right to appear at the top of the search engine's home page, in an effort to comply with an European Union anti-trust ruling. bit.ly/2fA7xHR

Ryanair Holding Plc is facing enforcement action from the Civil Aviation Authority for "persistently misleading passengers" about their rights, piling more woe on the no-frills carrier as it announced a second wave of flight cancellations that will affect 400,000 people. bit.ly/2wW6I3k

The Telegraph

Uber Technologies Inc has denied it treats drivers differently to other minicab firms in London as it appeals a landmark legal ruling that its drivers are owed workers rights such as sick pay and holiday leave. bit.ly/2yIRrQL

Civitas Social Housing plc which buys stock from housing associations in order to provide affordable homes, is to launch a 350 million pounds ($469.11 million) equity raise. bit.ly/2fsesPH

Sky News

Sky News has learnt that talks about a takeover of Palmer & Harvey which supplies every Tesco Corp outlet in the UK, remained in the balance amid an increasingly urgent need for new investment. bit.ly/2fRlI8b

Monarch Airlines has landed bids for parts of its struggling short-haul business from rivals including easyJet Plc and WizzAir as it seeks to extricate itself from a bitter industry price war. bit.ly/2xH1es3

The Independent

The Food Standards Agency on Wednesday said that it was recalling four varieties of Waitrose chocolates over fears that the bars could contain small pieces of plastic. ind.pn/2fS2S0S

J D Wetherspoon Plc has stopped automatically putting plastic straws in drinks, becoming the latest pub chain to put an end to the "wasteful" practice. ind.pn/2yHXipE