2 months ago
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - June 19
June 19, 2017 / 12:58 AM / 2 months ago

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - June 19

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

June 19 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

UK financial conduct watchdog searches for new leader on.ft.com/2sgpONO

Hammond looks to ease austerity after 'hearing the message' on.ft.com/2sg7qV6

Sainsbury's in talks to buy convenience store operator Nisa on.ft.com/2sgD2dr

Overview

UK Financial Conduct Authority is searching for its next chairman after the agency's inaugural chairman, John Griffith-Jones, confirmed he would step down when his term expires next March.

Chancellor Philip Hammond said on Sunday that the government had "heard a message last week in the general election" — in which the Labour party made unexpected gains with their manifesto that promised to end tough fiscal policies.

J Sainsbury Plc entered into exclusive discussions to buy Nisa for 130 million pounds ($166.05 million) after the convenience store operator considered buyout offers from multiple bidders.

$1 = 0.7829 pounds Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom; Editing by Peter Cooney

