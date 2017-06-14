FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - June 14
#Breaking City News
June 14, 2017 / 12:05 AM / 2 months ago

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - June 14

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

June 14 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

David Cameron calls on Theresa May to embrace 'softer' Brexit on.ft.com/2rYr9ss

Macron leaves door open to UK staying in EU on.ft.com/2rYxkgg

Sainsbury's online operation suffers malfunction after IT glitch on.ft.com/2rYhDFw

John Major warns against DUP deal as talks with Tories begin on.ft.com/2rYoMFV

Overview

Prime Minister Theresa May should talk to the Labour opposition to develop a more consensual approach and adopt a "softer" Brexit, her predecessor David Cameron said in his first public comments since last week's general election.

French President Emmanuel Macron said "the door remained open" to Britain's staying in the European Union as he met Theresa May at the Elysee Palace on Tuesday evening.

J Sainsbury Plc, Britain's second largest supermarket group, is scrambling through a backlog of online grocery orders after a computer failure forced the chain to delay or cancel deliveries from nearly one in three stores.

Former British prime minister John Major on Tuesday called for May to consider operating as a minority government instead of signing a deal with the Democratic Unionist Party that he said would "create friction" across UK. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

