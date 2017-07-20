PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - July 20

July 20 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

Canadian utility Hydro One to buy Avista in $5.3 bln deal on.ft.com/2gLGs42

Theresa May criticises BBC as star salaries reveal gender gap on.ft.com/2gLFeFS

Akzo Nobel chief steps down for health reasons on.ft.com/2gLGj0o

Stada receives second takeover bid from Bain and Cinven on.ft.com/2gLRvdB

Overview

Canadian utility Hydro One Ltd said on Wednesday that it has agreed to buy U.S. energy company Avista Corp for $5.3 billion in an all-cash transaction.

Theresa May called on the BBC to pay men and women equally after the corporation published the names of its 96 stars paid more than 150,000 pounds a year, exposing a wide gap between male and female broadcasters.

The chief executive of Akzo Nobel NV, the Dutch paint maker, has resigned with immediate effect on health grounds just weeks after fending off a 27-billion-euro takeover attempt.

A private equity consortium has made a second attempt at buying Stada, Germany's largest maker of generic drugs, with an improved 4.1 billion euros offer.