UK's manufacturing output remained stagnant in June, in line with market expectations, according to figures published by the Office for National Statistics.

UK's Information Commissioner's Office fined TalkTalk Telecom Group Plc 100,000 pounds ($129,740.00) for failing to protect the data of its customers, after the details of as many as 21,000 people were unlawfully accessed by three accounts at Indian IT services company Wipro Ltd.

Credit Suisse Group AG has barred transactions involving certain Venezuelan bonds, fearing any potential fallout from being seen to support the increasingly autocratic government of Nicolas Maduro.

The Bank of England has said that after "careful and serious consideration and extensive public consultation" it had decided to stick with printing banknotes that contain animal fat in spite of an outcry by campaigners who wanted them to be made meat-free. ($1 = 0.7708 pounds) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom; Editing by Sandra Maler)