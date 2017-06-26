FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a month ago
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - June 27
#Breaking City News
June 26, 2017 / 11:21 PM / a month ago

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - June 27

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

June 27 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

* CBO sees Senate healthcare bill leaving 22 mln uninsured. on.ft.com/2saZvu2

* Flammable Grenfell panels withdrawn from sale for high-rises. on.ft.com/2saVYM6

* European banks to launch blockchain trade finance platform. on.ft.com/2saNxjW

Overview

* Twenty-two million Americans would lose their health insurance coverage over the next decade under draft legislation unveiled by Senate Republicans last week, the non-partisan Congressional Budget Office said on Monday.

* Arconic Inc said on Monday it will stop global sales of plastic-filled aluminium cladding panels for use in high-rise buildings after a fire in London's Grenfell Tower, which used those Arconic panels, killed at least 79 people.

* Tech giant IBM is building a blockchain-based platform for seven big European banks, including HSBC and Deutsche Bank, that is aimed at simplifying trade finance transactions for small- and medium-sized companies.

Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom; Editing by Sandra Maler

