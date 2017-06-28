FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - June 29
June 28, 2017 / 11:29 PM / a month ago

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - June 29

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

June 29 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

* U.S. banks given green light for bumper payouts. on.ft.com/2sjBZLv

* U.S. demands tougher airline security but avoids laptop ban. on.ft.com/2sj7wgt

* Rolls-Royce plans new test plant for Derby. on.ft.com/2siPGdF

Overview

* The Federal Reserve has approved plans from the 34 largest U.S. banks to use extra capital for stock buybacks, dividends and other purposes beyond being a cushion against catastrophe.

* U.S. Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly on Wednesday unveiled enhanced security measures for foreign flights arriving in the United States in what officials said was a move that aims to end a limited in-cabin ban on laptops and other large electronic devices and prevent its expansion to additional airports.

* Britain's Rolls-Royce will announce on Thursday that it will commit at least 150 million pounds ($194.06 million) to a new facility for testing large civil turbines in Derby. ($1 = 0.7730 pounds) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom; Editing by Sandra Maler)

