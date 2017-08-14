PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Aug 14

Aug 14 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

** Telit to severe ties with CEO Oozi Cats amid links to fraud case (on.ft.com/2vzYV7l)

** Brussels seeks tighter vetting of foreign takeovers (on.ft.com/2vzTXaQ)

**UK wages set to lag behind inflation over next year (on.ft.com/2vzU46g)

Overview

** Technology firm Telit Communications Plc has cut its ties with chief executive, Oozi Cats, after investigations regarding his alleged links to a U.S. fugitive by the name of Uzi Katz. on.ft.com/2vzYV7l

** Jean-Claude Juncker, European Commission president, is set to announce measures in a speech in September which will call for more rigorous screening of foreign takeovers of European companies.

** More than half of employers in UK plan to raise wages by just 1 percent over the next year. A survey of 1,139 employers by the CIPD, the professional body for HR managers, published on Monday discovered that employers plan to expand their workforces during the third quarter of 2017 but do not expect employment growth to put significant upward pressure on wages.