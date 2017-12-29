PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Dec 29

Dec 29 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

Overview

The UK government’s overall spending in to SMEs directly and indirectly fell to 24 percent in 2015-16 from 27 percent in 2014-15, according to the latest Cabinet Office figures.

ShareSoc and the UK Shareholders’ Association (UKSA) have called on Royal Bank of Scotland Group Plc to submit a resolution at its annual meeting on setting up a new shareholder committee to “improve the corporate governance and shareholder engagement.”

The UK’s National Health Service (NHS) is considering using more “drunk tanks” in England to keep people away from emergency departments during the holiday season and prevent the taxpayer-funded system from turning into a “National Hangover Service”. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom; Editing by Sandra Maler)