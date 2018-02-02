PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Feb 2

Feb 2 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

Overview

- Carmakers that try to cheat vehicle emissions tests could face unlimited fines and criminal charges under proposals set out on Thursday by the British government.

- Britain’s Royal Mail Plc and the Communications Workers Union (CWU) said on Thursday they had reached an agreement to end a nearly 10-month dispute over plans to replace the firm’s defined benefit pension scheme, sending its shares higher.

- The White House will likely give Congress approval on Friday to make public a secret Republican memo alleging FBI bias against President Donald Trump in its Russia probe, a White House official said on Thursday, as tensions over the disputed document gripped Washington. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom; Editing by Sandra Maler)