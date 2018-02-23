PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Feb 23

Feb 23 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

Lawmakers turn fire on KPMG and Deloitte partners over Carillion on.ft.com/2GFqUqF

Crunch Brexit talks hint at compromise within Tory factions on.ft.com/2EMvrez

Channel 4 given March deadline to agree move out of London on.ft.com/2HGwJWk

Overview

Members of parliament were critical of senior partners at KPMG and Deloitte in a hearing on Thursday for their work for collapsed outsourcing firm Carillion Plc.

British Prime Minister Theresa May’s Brexit inner cabinet broke up following talks that lasted for eight hours on Thursday with claims from Brexiters that Britain was on track to make a clean break with the European Union.

Channel 4 has been given a March 12 deadline to present a plan to move out of London, in the absence of which the government will intervene, according to people familiar with the talks.