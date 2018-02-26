PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Feb 26

Feb 26 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Labour Party would oppose UK Prime Minister Theresa May’s plans to take Britain out of the customs union with the European Union, party leader Jeremy Corbyn will say in a speech on Monday.

British food delivery company Deliveroo will hire 250 new tech employees at its London headquarters this year to bolster its expansion plans amid competition from rivals such as UberEats and Just Eat.

Prime Minister Theresa May will cap UK household energy bills for as long as five years under legislation introduced to parliament on Monday, aimed at tackling what she describes as "rip-off" energy prices.