PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Feb. 27

Headlines

* Pro-EU Tory faction to join Labour on Brexit in threat to May on.ft.com/2BTcu7d

* Landowners face 150 mln pound hit in Gove farming shake-up on.ft.com/2BSw8jz

* Private hire cars face paying London congestion charge on.ft.com/2BQmf5Y

* Shell warns of future LNG supply crunch on.ft.com/2BRA1oZ

Overview

- Pro-EU Tory rebels said they would join forces with the Labour Party to push British Prime Minister Theresa May away from her vision of leaving the EU customs union.

- British environment secretary Michael Gove on Tuesday will say that reforming the farmers’ subsidy scheme after Brexit would help save 150 million pounds by cutting support for wealthy landowners.

- Car hiring companies, including Uber Technologies Inc , will come under new rules that would make them pay a charge for driving in central London, which would push up prices for customers.

- Royal Dutch Shell Plc said that new investment of tens of billions of dollars are needed in liquefied natural gas projects to mitigate a supply crunch in the 2020s.