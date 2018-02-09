PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Feb 9

Feb 9 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

MPs attack U.S. technology companies over fake news on.ft.com/2BPb7Ht

Teva warns on revenue amid tough U.S. drug pricing on.ft.com/2BPmO0V

UK insurance company Hiscox accused of data protection breach on.ft.com/2BNppbs

Overview

British MPs on Thursday attacked Facebook Inc, Alphabet Inc’s Google and Twitter Inc in Washington over what the parliamentarians regard as failures by the tech giants to fully investigate Russian interference in the Brexit referendum and 2017 election.

Shares in Israel’s Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd fell sharply after it forecast a drop in revenue in 2018 in spite of aggressive cost-cutting that will lose as many as 14,000 workers by the end of 2019.

Insurance company Hiscox Ltd went on trial on Thursday, accused of breaching data protection laws in its handling of a customer’s claim about the loss of a 30,000-pound ($41,778.00) Swiss luxury watch. ($1 = 0.7181 pounds) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom; Editing by Sandra Maler)