FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Jan 1
Sections
Featured
UK factory growth cools in December from four-year highs
economy
UK factory growth cools in December from four-year highs
Israel changes law to make it harder to cede Jerusalem control
israel
Israel changes law to make it harder to cede Jerusalem control
Once centres of hope, political parties are dying
commentary
Once centres of hope, political parties are dying
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Banking and Financial News
January 1, 2018 / 12:02 AM / 2 days ago

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Jan 1

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Jan 1 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

* Merkel pledges to work quickly to form new government on.ft.com/2zV3sSl

* Hedge fund mogul Steve Cohen plans comeback in January on.ft.com/2zUklwP

* China steps up capital controls with overseas withdrawal cap on.ft.com/2zTmXuG

* Italy’s parties urged to give voters ‘realistic proposals’ on.ft.com/2zWtTYc

Overview

- Germany’s Angela Merkel pledged to bring the country’s political impasse for three months to an end and form a government as soon as possible.

- SAC Capital’s Steve Cohen is expected to return to the hedge fund industry at the start of 2018 when a ban on him managing outside money lifts.

- China’s foreign exchange regulator has capped overseas withdrawals using Chinese bank cards at 100,000 yuan ($15,369.72) per year in a move designed to prevent money laundering and terrorist financing.

- Italy’s president Sergio Mattarella asked the country’s political parties, as they embark on an election campaign, to offer voters “concrete and realistic proposals” and particularly to improve the jobs market.

$1 = 6.5063 Chinese yuan renminbi Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom; Editing by Peter Cooney

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.