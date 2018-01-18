PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Jan 18

Jan 18 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

Barclays to cut 100 senior investment bank staff

(on.ft.com/2mHbLNd)

Facebook agrees to expand Brexit investigation

(on.ft.com/2mHj1c2)

Rolls-Royce considers sale of commercial marine unit

(on.ft.com/2mJb5qr)

Overview

Barclays Plc is axing up to 100 senior staff at its investment bank globally, despite posting strong growth in the United Kingdom and stressing its continued commitment to the division.

Facebook Inc has agreed to widen an investigation into alleged Russian interference in the Brexit referendum campaign after pressure from a UK parliamentary committee, which said the social media giant had done only a limited search for evidence.

Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc will consider selling its commercial marine business, which has been hit by weak demand in offshore oil and gas markets, as chief executive Warren East launches a new round of cost-cutting in a bid to accelerate his shake-up of the blue-chip engineer. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom; Editing by Sandra Maler)