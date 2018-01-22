PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Jan 22

Jan 22 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

Overview

- Facebook Inc said on Monday it would open three “community skills hubs” in Spain, Poland and Italy as well as investing 10 million euros ($12.2 million) in France through its artificial intelligence research facility.

- U.S. hedge fund Tiger Global Management has invested more than $1 billion in Britain’s Barclays Plc, according to a person familiar with the matter.

- Toshiba Corp is considering an IPO of its prized memory chip business if an agreed sale of the unit to Bain Capital fails to gain antitrust approval by the end of March, according to people familiar with the matter.