PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Jan 24

Jan 24 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- U.S. shale oil producer SandRidge Energy Inc rejected demands from activist investor Carl Icahn on Tuesday to replace two of its board members and amend its bylaws, saying any changes should be approved by a majority of shareholders.

- The U.S. Senate on Tuesday confirmed Federal Reserve Governor Jerome Powell as the next head of the central bank, succeeding Janet Yellen in a move likely to provide continuity in U.S. monetary policy as an aging economic recovery marches on.

- British Prime Minister Theresa May slapped down her foreign minister, Boris Johnson, on Tuesday after he demanded more funding for Britain’s public health service, telling him any discussion of money saved from Brexit should be kept private.

- U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions was questioned last week by the special counsel’s office investigating potential collusion between Russia and President Donald Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign, the U.S. Justice Department said on Tuesday. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom; Editing by Sandra Maler)