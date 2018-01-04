FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Jan 4
January 4, 2018 / 1:06 AM / 2 days ago

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Jan 4

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Jan 4 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

* Blair accuses Corbyn of making strategic mistake over Brexit on.ft.com/2CBrLv7

* Minimum wage rises open door to robots, says IFS on.ft.com/2CD1dtq

* Gove pledges end to 'unjust' farm subsidies after Brexit on.ft.com/2CAMJKh

* UK government to seize millions of pounds from dormant bank accounts on.ft.com/2CCK2rV

Overview

- Former British Prime Minister Tony Blair said that Jeremy Corbyn, leader of the opposition Labour party, was making a mistake by supporting Brexit and that it would be “absurd” to stop the public from a fresh vote on the final Brexit deal.

- A report by the Institute for Fiscal Studies said that further increases in Britain’s national living wage could push employers towards automation and lead to redundancies.

- Michael Gove, Britain’s environment secretary, will pledge on a speech on Thursday to end “unjust” subsidies to rich landowners post-Brexit.

- Up to 330 million pounds ($446 million) in bank accounts that have not been used for at least 15 years will be seized by the British government to tackle social injustice, a minister said on Thursday. ($1 = 0.7403 pounds) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom, Editing by Rosalba O‘Brien)

