PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Jan 4

Headlines

Overview

- Former British Prime Minister Tony Blair said that Jeremy Corbyn, leader of the opposition Labour party, was making a mistake by supporting Brexit and that it would be “absurd” to stop the public from a fresh vote on the final Brexit deal.

- A report by the Institute for Fiscal Studies said that further increases in Britain’s national living wage could push employers towards automation and lead to redundancies.

- Michael Gove, Britain’s environment secretary, will pledge on a speech on Thursday to end “unjust” subsidies to rich landowners post-Brexit.

- Up to 330 million pounds ($446 million) in bank accounts that have not been used for at least 15 years will be seized by the British government to tackle social injustice, a minister said on Thursday. ($1 = 0.7403 pounds) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom, Editing by Rosalba O‘Brien)