PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Nov 10
November 10, 2017 / 12:52 AM / a day ago

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Nov 10

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 10 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

* UK set to agree $2 bln loan guarantee for Saudi Aramco. on.ft.com/2jhQcVC

* Keep Northern Ireland in customs union, says EU. on.ft.com/2jdDeIl

* Theresa May ready to increase 20 bln stg Brexit divorce offer. on.ft.com/2jeKnYG

Overview

* Britain will provide $2 billion in credit guarantees to Saudi Aramco (IPO-ARMO.SE) so it can buy British goods and services more easily, but denied it was part of efforts to persuade the energy giant to list its shares in London.

* The European Union is asking Britain to accept that Northern Ireland may need to remain in the European customs union after Brexit, according to an update of the negotiations seen by the Financial Times.

* British Prime Minister Theresa May is ready to increase Britain’s offer to the European Union over the Brexit divorce bill. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

