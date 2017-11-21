FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Nov 21
November 21, 2017 / 1:00 AM / 2 days ago

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Nov 21

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 21 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

Amanda Staveley in 300 mln stg pitch for Newcastle United on.ft.com/2zXpc1F

Uber to buy 24,000 Volvo cars for driverless fleet on.ft.com/2zZjaNY

Goldman Sachs confirms Frankfurt and Paris hubs after Brexit on.ft.com/2zYlogO

Overview

Financier Amanda Staveley has made a formal offer of up to 300 mln pounds for Newcastle United, in a move that values the Premier League football club below the sum sought by Mike Ashley, its entrepreneur owner.

Uber Technologies Inc has entered an agreement to buy thousands of cars from Volvo AB to prepare a fleet of fully driverless on-demand vehicles, in a significant acceleration of the ride-hailing company’s ambitions in the area.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc chief executive confirmed the U.S. investment bank will have hubs in both Frankfurt and Paris after Brexit as it prepares to shift jobs out of the UK. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom Editing by Sandra Maler)

