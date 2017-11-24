PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Nov 24

Nov 24 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

Overview

Matthew Westerman, co-head of HSBC Holdings Plc’s global banking division, is stepping down by the end of the month, only 18 months after he was hired to lead a significant push in growth.

Mitsubishi Materials Corp has admitted its subsidiaries falsified data about products used in crucial parts of aircraft and cars, dragging another of Japan’s largest manufacturers into the data falsification scandal at Kobe Steel Ltd.

Mitchells & Butlers Plc blamed economic and political uncertainty in the UK for its decision to cancel its next dividend. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)