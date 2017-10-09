FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Oct 10
October 9, 2017 / 11:38 PM / in 9 days

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Oct 10

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 10 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

* Kwek Leng Beng to take Millennium & Copthorne private on.ft.com/2ycd6Dd

* BAE lines up 1,000 UK job cuts on.ft.com/2yc19xo

* Royal Mail to file injunction to stop nationwide strike on.ft.com/2yc3NmA

* UK business leaders tell May Brexit transition essential on.ft.com/2yca1D1

Overview

- Singapore’s City Developments on Monday offered 552.5p a share to buy 35 percent of Millennium & Copthorne Hotels Plc it does not already own.

- BAE Systems is expected to cut more than 1,000 jobs. The move will hit the company’s centre of air combat expertise at Warton in Lancashire.

- Royal Mail is to lodge an application with the High Court for an injunction in a bid to stop the first nationwide strike hitting the UK postal service since it was privatised.

- Britain Prime Minister Theresa May was told by a group of 10 business leaders, who met her on Monday, that a transition period after Brexit was absolutely essential. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

