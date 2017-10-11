PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Oct 11

Oct 11 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

Overview

- 6,500 Home Office staff currently working on immigration will not be able to cope with the challenges posed by Brexit of registering the 3.6 million EU citizens living in UK, two former senior immigration officials have told MPs.

- James Harding, BBC’s head of news, will step down at the end of the year to start his own news media venture. In an address to the BBC staff, Harding said that he was considering starting his new venture over the summer.

- UK’s National Audit Office has accused Nuclear Decommissioning Authority of mishandling a 6.2 billion pound ($8.19 billion) contract, one of the largest awarded by the UK government.

- Agriculture and Horticulture Development Board have predicted average UK farm income to fall to 15,000 pounds per year from 38,000 pounds unless UK strikes a free-trade agreement with the European Union. ($1 = 0.7571 pounds) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom; Editing by Andrew Hay)