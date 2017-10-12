FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Oct 13
October 12, 2017

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Oct 13

Oct 13 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

* Royal Mail wins court battle as judge rules strike is illegal on.ft.com/2yJuBvq

* HSBC picks insider John Flint as chief executive on.ft.com/2yHqjVI

* Ministers haggle over 2,000 new staff as Brexit tests civil service on.ft.com/2yHqKiO

* Lloyds Banking Group buys Zurich's UK pensions and savings unit on.ft.com/2yIcmqa

Overview

- Royal Mail Plc on Thursday won an injunction to block next week’s two-day postal strike as the London’s High Court ruled it as ‘unlawful’.

- HSBC Holdings Plc on Thursday named John Flint, head of the bank’s retail and wealth management arm, as its next chief executive.

- UK’s Cabinet Office is planning to hire another 2,000 staff to deal specifically with Brexit. It has already hired more than 1,500 staff since the EU referendum in June 2016.

- Lloyds Banking Group Plc on Thursday said it struck a deal to acquire 19 billion pounds ($25.21 billion) of Zurich UK’s pensions and savings assets. ($1 = 0.7538 pounds) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

