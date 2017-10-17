PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Oct 18

Oct 18 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

Home Office seeks 1,200 workers before Brexit to register millions of EU citizens (on.ft.com/2hMKir4)

New Bank of England members not ready for rate rise (on.ft.com/2xMFVSI)

Sainsbury's to axe 2,000 UK jobs in major cost cutting drive (on.ft.com/2yqoQCy)

UK faces jump in Islamist terror threats, says MI5 head (on.ft.com/2x4bW9m)

Overview

Britain will need a total of 1,200 government officials to help register millions of European Union citizens living in the country after the country leaves the bloc in 2019, interior minister Amber Rudd said on Tuesday.

The Bank of England’s new deputy governor Dave Ramsden distanced himself from the central bank’s majority view that interest rates probably need to rise soon, and another newcomer said her support for that position was “very contingent on the data”.

Sainsbury‘s, Britain’s second biggest supermarket group behind Tesco, is seeking to cut up to 2,000 jobs, mainly in its payroll and human resources departments, a company spokesman said on Tuesday.

Britain faces the most acute threat ever from Islamist militants seeking to inflict mass attacks, often with spontaneous plots that take just days to bring to execution, the head of the MI5 domestic intelligence agency, Andrew Parker, said on Tuesday.