PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Oct 30

Ahead of the autumn budget, Finance Minister Philip Hammond faces the prospect of either abandoning his fiscal targets or ignoring growing demands for more public spending, according to think-tank Institute for Fiscal Studies.

Law firm Stewarts Law is seeking to launch a legal challenge against HSBC Holdings Plc on behalf of small companies that allege they have lost money as a result of being unable to conduct business because their accounts were frozen by HSBC in attempts to crack down on anti-money laundering.

The UK government will hold back the 1 billion pounds ($1.31 billion) promised by Prime Minister Theresa May to the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) ahead of imposing a budget on Northern Ireland where talks for a deal between the DUP and Sinn Fein to restore the region’s government are yet to materialise. ($1 = 0.7612 pounds) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)