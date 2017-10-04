PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Oct 4

Oct 4 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

Overview

Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson, with a vigorous defence of Brexit, won a standing ovation from the Tory conference in Manchester on Tuesday, but in private, ministers were scornful of Johnson’s “showboating”, and said a post-Brexit transition deal could extend considerably beyond his March 2021 “red line”.

UK and Brussels have reached a preliminary agreement on dividing up World Trade Organisation quotas, in one of the first big breakthroughs in Brexit-related talks between London and the European Commission, according to diplomats and EU officials contacted by the FT.

Royal Mail Plc workers voted for the first national strike at the postal operator since its privatisation, potentially threatening postal delays during the key pre-Christmas period.

Uber Technologies Inc’s Dara Khosrowshahi had a “constructive” meeting with Transport for London commissioner Mike Brown on Tuesday, as the U.S. ride hailing company’s new boss stepped up his fight to retain its London licence.

Speaking at a private business dinner on Monday, Chancellor Philip Hammond urged business leaders to stand up against Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn or risk being deemed collaborators who propel his leftwing party into power. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom; Editing by Sandra Maler)