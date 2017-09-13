FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Sept 13
Sections
Featured
Xi's political ideology to be elevated in party constitution
china's party congress
Xi's political ideology to be elevated in party constitution
Thirty years ago this week, Wall Street slid into the abyss
Wall Street
Thirty years ago this week, Wall Street slid into the abyss
Millions of Britons in financial difficulty
economy
Millions of Britons in financial difficulty
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Breaking City News
September 13, 2017 / 12:26 AM / a month ago

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Sept 13

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Sept 13 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

- South Africa businesses under pressure to cut KPMG ties

- UK cites Fox News as hurdle to Rupert Murdoch’s Sky deal

- DowDuPont revises its break-up plan

Overview

- Businesses in South Africa have come under pressure to cut ties with KPMG over the auditor's work for companies owned by the Gupta family, as the fallout deepens from a scandal that has caused the collapse of Bell Pottinger's British arm. on.ft.com/2eTrwgk

- Concerns over standards at Fox News Network has put Rupert Murdoch's proposed 11.7 billion pound ($15.54 billion) takeover of European pay-TV group Sky Plc into doubt after the UK government signalled that it was likely to widen an investigation by regulators into the deal. on.ft.com/2eUDlTF

- DowDuPont has revised its plan to break up into three separate companies by shifting some operations in the three units, a plan welcomed by its activist investors. on.ft.com/2eTwDx8

$1 = 0.7528 pounds Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom; Editing by Sandra Maler

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.