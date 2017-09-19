PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Sept 19

Sept 19 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

Peltz urges shareholders to vote him on P&G board (on.ft.com/2fwzEEt)

Canada and UK warn Boeing over Bombardier suit (on.ft.com/2hdtl8Q)

Rolling Stone up for sale as magazine faces digital challenge (on.ft.com/2xLigq2)

John Chambers to step down at Cisco Systems (on.ft.com/2fvExxI)

Overview

Activist investor Nelson Peltz has urged in a letter to shareholders to vote him on the Procter & Gamble Co’s board at next month’s annual meeting.

U.S. aircraft maker Boeing Co was warned on Monday that if it presses ahead with a competition case against Bombardier Inc then both Canada and Britain might block future procurement contracts with it.

Rolling Stone co-founder Jann Wenner is selling his controlling stake in the magazine amidst revenue declines and suffered circulation as the publishing industry moves from print to digital.

Cisco Systems Inc said on Monday Chairman John Chambers is going to step down. His departure comes as the company is going through an upheaval in its business caused by the rise of cloud computing.