PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Sept 22

The UK public sector posted its lowest August budget deficit in 10 years, according to figures from the Office for Budget Responsibility, leading economists to predict that finance minister Philip Hammond will have more room for giveaways in his November Budget.

The UK Competition and Markets Authority will probe investment consultancies with a focus on conflicts of interest, barriers to entry and a lack of information for customers, after the industry was referred to the CMA by the Financial Conduct Authority because of “serious concerns” about the way it works.

Prime Minister Theresa May will promise to strengthen legal protections for EU citizens living in the UK in a speech in Florence on Friday in hopes of breaking the stalemate in Brexit negotiations.

UK’s food and drink industry cut back their capital investment last year and are “addicted” to cheap labour, after a second year of falling revenues, according to an annual review by OC&C, a consultancy. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom; Editing by Sandra Maler)