PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Sept 27

Sept 27 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

Uber searching for new UK chairman as it appeals London ruling on.ft.com/2fPdJZi

UBS warns on 'significant' shift out of UK by March on.ft.com/2fPAJqS

Labour votes through rules to tackle anti-Semitism on.ft.com/2fQbQLX

Tusk welcomes end of 'have cake and eat it' Brexit strategy on.ft.com/2fQqN0k

Overview

Uber Technologies Inc has hired headhunters to look for a new UK chairman who can help repair its relations with regulators in one of its top European markets, according to a person close to the company.

The head of UBS Group AG’s investment bank, Andrea Orcel, called for quick agreement on a Brexit transition deal and warned that if such a decision is not agreed by March, there will be a “significant” shift out of UK.

Jeremy Corbyn’s Labour Party voted to bring disciplinary measures against any members found to be anti-Semitic, but activists said more action was needed to show that the party is serious about confronting the problem.

European Council President Donald Tusk said that Britain has finally abandoned its “have cake and eat it” strategy for Brexit negotiations, although he warned that more work had to be done to produce a breakthrough in talks. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom; Editing by Sandra Maler)