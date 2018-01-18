UK's privately funded public projects may not offer value for money –watchdog

LONDON, Jan 18 (Reuters) - There is no evidence that Britain’s use of private companies to provide essential public services offers taxpayers value for money, a parliamentary watchdog said on Thursday, amid fresh concerns about whether companies should be given the work.

The collapse of Carillion this week, one of the biggest beneficiaries of such contracts, forced the government to step in to guarantee services ranging from school meals to roadworks that the company had previously provided.

The report, by the National Audit Office (NAO), said relying on privately financing public projects is typically more expensive than using taxpayers’ money.

“Private finance procurement results in additional costs compared to publicly financed procurement, the most visible being the higher cost of finance,” the report said.

Launched by the ruling Conservative party in 1992, the Private Finance Initiative (PFI) has proved popular with successive governments because it enabled the state to fund new public infrastructure without the government having to raise the money up front.

There are currently over 700 private finance contracts in existence worth about 60 billion pounds. The annual cost of these projects was worth more than 10 billion pounds last year.

Even if no new deals were agreed, the cost of these projects would reach 199 billion pounds by the 2040s, the report says.

“Decisions that have an impact on taxpayer-funded public services for decades need to be thought through,” said Meg Hillier, Chair of the Committee of Public Accounts. “There are lessons to be learnt and these need to be considered in the context of 20 years not just expediency today.” (Reporting By Andrew MacAskill; editing by Stephen Addison)