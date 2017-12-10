FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Qatar goes ahead with $6.7 bln Typhoon combat jets deal with UK's BAE Systems
December 10, 2017 / 5:23 PM / Updated 14 hours ago

Qatar goes ahead with $6.7 bln Typhoon combat jets deal with UK's BAE Systems

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Dec 10 (Reuters) - BAE Systems and Qatar have entered into a contract valued at around 5 billion pounds ($6.7 billion) for the country to buy 24 Typhoon combat aircraft, the British defence group said on Sunday.

The company said delivery was expected in late 2022 and that the contract was subject “to financing conditions and receipt by the company of first payment, which are expected to be fulfilled no later than mid-2018”.

“We are delighted to begin a new chapter in the development of a long-term relationship with the State of Qatar and the Qatar Armed Forces, and we look forward to working alongside our customer as they continue to develop their military capability,” Charles Woodburn, BAE’s chief executive, said in a statement.

In September Qatar’s defence minister was reported to have signed a letter of intent to buy the 24 Typhoon jets from BAE in a move that could anger other Gulf countries boycotting Doha. ($1 = 0.7472 pounds) (Reporting by Elizabeth Piper; Editing by Greg Mahlich)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
