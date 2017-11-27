From blind date to Botswana's stars, Prince Harry charts love for U.S. actress Meghan Markle

LONDON, Nov 27 (Reuters) - Just four weeks after a blind date with U.S. actress Meghan Markle that left him beautifully surprised, Britain’s Prince Harry took his wife to be on a trip to Botswana to camp under the stars in his tent.

Harry, 33, Queen Elizabeth’s grandson and fifth-in-line to the British throne, and Markle, 36, best known for her role in the U.S. TV legal drama “Suits”, got engaged this month in London, announcing the news on Monday.

“I had never watched Suits, I had never heard of Meghan before and I was beautifully surprised when I walked into that room and saw her. I was like I‘m going to have to really up my game here,” Harry told the BBC.

“It was I think about three maybe four weeks later that I managed to persuade her to come and join me in Botswana and we camped out with each other under the stars.”

Harry and Markle, who is a divorcee, met in July 2016 after they were introduced through a friend who set them up on a blind date. But it was not until September that they made their first public appearance together at the Invictus Games in Toronto, a sports event for wounded veterans.

They are due to marry in the spring of next year.

”The fact that I fell in love with Meghan so incredibly quickly was confirmation to me that all the stars were aligned, everything was just perfect,“ Harry said. ”This beautiful woman just tripped and fell into my life, I fell into her life.

“I know the fact that she’ll be unbelievably good at the job part as well is obviously a huge relief to me because she’ll be able to deal with everything else that comes with is. We’re a fantastic team. We know we are.”

The prince, the younger son of heir-to-the-throne Prince Charles and his first wife Diana, publicly confirmed their relationship months later in a rebuke to the media over its alleged intrusion into Markle’s private life.

Markle said she was not prepared for the huge attention their relationship would have.

“I did not have any understanding of just what it would be like,” she said, saying there was a misconception that because she was an actress she would be used to being in the media spotlight.

In his office’s warning to the media, Harry referred to the sexism and racism directed at Markle, whose father is white and her mother African-American.

“Any the end of day I‘m really just proud of who I am and where I come from and we have never put any focus on that,” she said. (editing by Guy Faulconbridge)