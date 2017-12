LONDON, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Britain’s Prince Harry and his American fiancée, Meghan Markle, will marry on May 19 next year, Kensington Palace said on Friday.

Queen Elizabeth’s grandson, fifth-in-line to the throne, and Markle, who stars in the U.S. TV legal drama “Suits”, announced their engagement last month with the marriage to take place at Windsor Castle. (Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge; editing by Stephen Addison)