February 16, 2018 / 9:32 AM / 2 days ago

Kremlin rejects U.S. accusation that Russia is behind cyber attack

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Feb 16 (Reuters) - Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday he denies Russia was responsible for the ‘NotPetya’ cyber attack last year, after the White House on Thursday joined the British government in accusing Moscow of the attack.

In response to a question about the attack, he said he reiterated comments made on Thursday, when he said that the allegations by a British official about ‘NotPetya’ attack were groundless and part of a “Russophobic” campaign being conducted in some Western countries.

The virus, which the White House said was launched in June 2017 by the Russian military, crippled parts of Ukraine’s infrastructure and damaged computers in countries across the globe. (Writing by Polina Ivanova; Editing by Vladimir Soldatkin)

