January 26, 2018 / 11:58 AM / 3 days ago

Russia: British defence minister has lost his grasp on reason -RIA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Jan 26 (Reuters) - The Russian Defence Ministry said on Friday that comments by Britain’s defence minister showed he had lost his understanding of what was reasonable, RIA news agency reported.

“It is likely he has lost his grasp on reason,” RIA quoted ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov as saying.

British Defence Minister Gavin Williamson said in an interview that Russia was looking to damage the British economy by attacking its infrastructure, which could cause “thousands and thousands and thousands of deaths”. (Reporting by Jack Stubbs; writing by Maria Tsvetkova; editing by Jack Stubbs)

