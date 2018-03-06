Russia says Skripal incident being used to demonise Moscow

LONDON, March 6 (Reuters) - Russia’s embassy in London said on Tuesday it was seriously concerned by British media reporting of the hospitalisation of former Russian double agent Sergei Skripal and complained that the incident was being used to demonise Russia.

The embassy said it wanted information on the incident from the British authorities and called for an end to what it termed as the “demonisation of Russia”.

“The way the situation is being described by British media causes serious concern,” a spokesman for the Russian embassy said in a statement. “The British media are swiftly launching a new phase of the anti-Russian campaign.” (Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge; editing by Andrew Osborn)