MOSCOW, March 6 (Reuters) - The Kremlin said on Tuesday it was ready to cooperate if Britain asks it for help investigating an incident involving a former Russian double agent who fell ill after exposure to an unknown substance.

Sergei Skripal, once a colonel in Russia’s GRU military intelligence service, was critically ill in hospital on Tuesday after he was exposed to an unidentified substance in southern England. (Reporting by Andrew Osborn and Polina Nikolskaya Editing by Christian Lowe)