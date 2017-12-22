Britain will take a "hard-headed" approach to Russia-May

LONDON, Dec 22 (Reuters) - Prime Minister Theresa May said Britain would take a “hard headed” approach to dealing with Russia ahead of a meeting between foreign minister Boris Johnson and his Russian counterpart in Moscow on Friday.

“We are aware of the activity that Russia has undertaken, the illegal annexation of Crimea, its continued activity in the Ukraine, also the action that it is taking in relation to disinformation elsewhere,” she said in an interview with Sky News at an air base in Cyprus.

“(Johnson) will be speaking in a hard-headed way with the Russians about the concerns we have about their activity.”