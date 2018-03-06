Two remain in critical condition after Salisbury incident - police

LONDON, March 6 (Reuters) - Two people remain in critical condition after suspected exposure to an unknown substance in Salisbury, southwestern England, British police said on Tuesday, adding that one member of the emergency services also remained in hospital.

Wiltshire police said in a statement the Bishop’s Mill pub in the shopping centre where the pair were found had been sealed off following the incident, but that there did not appear to be any immediate risk to public health.

One of the two people in critical condition is a former Russian double agent convicted of treason in Moscow for betraying dozens of spies to British intelligence, two sources close to the investigation told Reuters. (Reporting by Andy Bruce and Guy Faulconbridge Writing by Alistair Smout; editing by Stephen Addison)