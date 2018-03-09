FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Brexit
North Korea
The Trump Effect
Russia
Detained in Myanmar
Technology
Sport
Commentary
Cyclical Consumer Goods
March 9, 2018 / 8:55 AM / a day ago

Britain's interior minister visits scene where Russian double agent collapsed

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, March 9 (Reuters) - Britain’s interior minister visited the scene where a Russian double agent was found unconscious on a bench after a nerve agent attack, a Reuters photographer at the scene said.

Home Secretary Amber Rudd visited a police forensics tent which now covers the bench where Skripal, 66, and his 33-year-old daughter were found collapsed on Sunday.

The pair are in a critical condition, and police are investigating attempted murder with a nerve agent. (Reporting by Peter Nicholls, writing by Alistair Smout; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.