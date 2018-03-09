Britain and Saudi to finalise Typhoon order talks

LONDON, March 9 (Reuters) - Britain agreed on Friday to finalise talks with Saudi Arabia on the purchase of 48 Typhoon aircraft, the fighter jet’s maker BAE Systems said.

BAE, Europe’s biggest defence contractor, has long awaited a major order for Typhoons from Saudi Arabia, and slowed production of the jet in 2016 to ensure it would remain competitive.

The memorandum of intent was signed after Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman met with British defence minister Gavin Williamson. (Reporting by Paul Sandle. Editing by Andrew MacAskill)