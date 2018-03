LONDON, March 8 (Reuters) - The managing director of Saudi sovereign wealth fund Public Investment Fund (PIF) Yasir al-Rumayyan said on Thursday the money collected from the Gulf country’s corruption probe will go to ministry of finance.

Speaking at a conference in London, al-Rumayyan added, “For us, we are not involved.” (Reporting by Clara Denina and Dasha Afanasieva; Editing by Toby Chopra)