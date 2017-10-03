FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
After steep rise in attacks, Britain to limit acid sales
October 3, 2017 / 11:34 AM / in 16 days

After steep rise in attacks, Britain to limit acid sales

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MANCHESTER, England, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Britain will limit sales of sulphuric acid and outlaw the sale of such corrosive substances to children after a steep rise in attacks, Britain’s interior minister said on Tuesday.

“We are going to stop people carrying acid in public if they don’t have a good reason,” Home Secretary Amber Rudd told party activists at the Conservative Party Conference in the northern English city of Manchester.

“Acid attacks are absolutely revolting,” Rudd said. “Furthermore, given its use in the production of so-called ‘mother of Satan’ homemade explosives, I also announce my intention to drastically limit the public sale of sulphuric acid.” (Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge; editing by William James)

