London ambulance service sends hazardous area response team to station incident

LONDON, Sept 15 (Reuters) - London’s ambulance service said on Friday it had sent its hazardous area response team to an incident at a west London metro station after reports of a blast.

“We have sent multiple resources to the scene including single responders in cars, ambulance crews, incident response officers and our hazardous area response team,” the London Ambulance Service said on Twitter.

“Our initial priority is to assess the level and nature of injuries.”

London’s transport authority said it had extended a suspension of the underground line which runs through Parsons Green metro station in west London. (Reporting by Costas Pitas and Kate Holton, editing by Elizabeth Piper)