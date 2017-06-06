FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-British police name Youssef Zaghba as 3rd London Bridge attacker
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
June 6, 2017 / 11:00 AM / 2 months ago

TEXT-British police name Youssef Zaghba as 3rd London Bridge attacker

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 6 (Reuters) - British police on Tuesday named the third man behind the London Bridge attacks as Youssef Zaghba.

The following is the text of the police statement:

"While formal identification is yet to take place, detectives believe he is 22-year-old Youssef Zaghba, from east London. The deceased's family have been informed.

"He is believed to be an Italian national of Moroccan dissent. He was not a police or MI5 subject of interest.

"All three men involved in the attack were confronted and shot dead by armed officers within eight minutes of the first call." (Reporting by Andy Bruce; Editing by Guy Faulconbridge)

