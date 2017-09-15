No service on part of west London metro line due to incident

LONDON, Sept 15 (Reuters) - London’s transport authority said on Twitter that there was no service on part of a metro line in west London due to an incident.

“There is no service High Street Kensington - Edgware Road while the police respond to an incident,” according to a message posted on the official Twitter feed of London’s District line.

Earlier, a home-made bomb exploded on a packed rush-hour commuter train in London injuring 22 people on Friday, police said, in what was being treated as the fifth terrorism attack in Britain this year. (Reporting by Kate Holton and Costas Pitas; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)